Don: You know what, there were alot of mistakes made by alot of people and the problem with hateful rhetoric is once you start that snowball down hill it gets bigger and harder to stop. In the wake of this tragic incident we have a chance to get people talking again in civil tones and maybe build something out of this. We can disagree and debate and compromise. That is what this country is founded on. But we need to start today by bringing a civil tone to the table. If we dont, I fear for our countries future.