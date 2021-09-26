Jay Glazer shares Sean Payton’s thoughts on Patriots QB Mac Jones

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints liked Mac Jones in this year’s NFL draft. And it’s well known that FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer is a close friend and the preferred media megaphone of Sean Payton, so he shared Payton’s insight on the young New England Patriots quarterback during the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show.

Glazer related an early-morning conversation with Payton about the rookie quarterback class, having asked the Saints coach which first-year passer was most likely to be a bust — to which Payton respond, “Not Mac Jones.”

Glazer continued, quoting Payton’s message: “I loved him coming out, but as I saw him on film this week he makes really fast decisions, he’s hard for us to sack as a young quarterback, but it’s also gonna be hard for us to bait him into rookie mistakes.”

The Saints defense must make their own luck against Jones, who so far has run a tight ship in New England. The Patriots are one of a handful of teams who haven’t thrown an interception through the first two weeks while converting third downs at a rate well above average. If the Saints offense continues to stagnate, it might mean a long afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Let’s hope Payton doesn’t end up regretting not pursuing Jones more aggressively in the draft.