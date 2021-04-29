Jay Glazer: Saints angling for top-10 trade, but ‘Not for a QB’

Not for a QB https://t.co/E0kVr03USH — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021

The 2021 NFL draft has not even begun and the New Orleans Saints are already trolling us. Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer confirmed previous reports that the Saints are exploring a trade into the first round’s top ten selections, and unlike other national reporters, his word carries serious weight.

Glazer is the closest media source to Saints coach Sean Payton. The two are longtime friends and Payton often gives Glazer the scoop on Saints news — ranging from his own contract extension with New Orleans to the Jimmy Graham trade and Andrus Peat’s X-ray results after a training camp injury last summer. When Payton wants news to break, Glazer is his first contact.

And Glazer added a surprising detail. He says the Saints are not targeting a quarterback in this potential move, even though they don’t have anyone under contract beyond the 2021 season, and neither Jameis Winston nor Taysom Hill are a sure thing to work out. If Justin Fields or Trey Lance or Mac Jones were to fall out of the top five picks, it would make sense for the Saints to go get one of them, in theory.

But if Glazer’s information is accurate (and it always has been), they could be looking for a cornerback like Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn, both expected to be top-10 locks. Other position players to watch include Florida pass catcher Kyle Pitts and Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell. We’ve got hours to go until anyone goes on the clock, but the Saints appear committed to keeping us all guessing.

List