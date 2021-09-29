On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation.

“Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific reference to the Texans and Watson.

The Dolphins want Watson. More specifically, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson. The sticking point has been the compensation demanded by the Texans. If they’re softening, a deal could be done.

As recently suggested, other teams could get involved — especially if they sense that the Texans want less than they’ve demanded and that the Dolphins may be closing in on getting it done. In this regard, the Eagles make sense.

Watson has a no-trade clause, and he could be hell bent on going to Miami. That would make interest elsewhere irrelevant. What’s most relevant is the current trade deadline. November 2. Any deal for Watson that will happen before March 2022 needs to happen before November 2, 2021.

And if Glazer says to keep your eyes on the situation, it makes sense to do so.

Jay Glazer hints that something is brewing on the Deshaun Watson front originally appeared on Pro Football Talk