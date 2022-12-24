Jay Glazer believes Jets will move on from Zach Wilson after season

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported during FOX NFL Today that the Jets are likely to move on from quarterback Zach Wilson at some point after the season.

Glazer believes the team has lost all confidence in Wilson and that Wilson has lost confidence in himself and came out with even less confidence after the loss Thursday against the Jaguars.

Glazer said if Mike White is cleared, he would be the starter.

Wilson could be a trade candidate during the offseason. The Jets would eat about $2 million in salary cap space and almost $11.5 million in dead money if they trade Wilson before June 1, but with the rising salary cap, that would be a small price to pay.

A team making a trade for Wilson would essentially inherit a 2-year, roughly $9.2 million fully guaranteed contract.

"Expect the Jets to move on from him after this season."@JayGlazer has the latest on the Jets QB situation and when we can expect to see Jalen Hurts back on the field ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gmAqUczfue — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2022

