Jay football focused on finishing games in Watson's second year at the helm

The last few years have been stepping stones for the Jay football team.

In 2020, the COVID year, the Royals were shut down two times for seven days in the middle of the season. The following year, Jay was “really young,” now-head coach Brian Watson said. “It really wasn’t competitive in a lot of games.”

In Watson’s first year at the helm last season, the Royals became competitive.

“We were in every game at halftime, into the third quarter,” Watson said. “We didn’t finish the fourth quarter the way we wanted to.”

With a larger roster – bigger than the program has had “in years,” Watson added – composed strictly of sophomores, juniors and seniors, it’s about getting over that next hurdle.

“Just that (mindset), ‘Hey, we’re not going to come out here and get our ass beat,’” Watson said. “We’ve got some older kids that know my expectation on and off the field. It’s slowly starting to go through the locker room now.”

Finishing games has also translated to practice.

“Even in just practice, say we’re running routes, if you catch the ball, go run 10 yards and finish every rep,” junior Hayden Morris said. “Take it play by play.”

“We’re really going to work on finishing,” Watson said. “Finishing practices strong, don’t just slog around the last 20 minutes around. Finish strong, finish high and continue moving.”

Even though the team has an older roster, there’s one thing: a lot of Jay’s players are new kids. Part of that comes from Watson “beating the hallways and getting (kids) out” to join the team. A lot of them, however, played when they were younger.

Now it’s about re-learning the game.

“For some reason, we have trouble keeping them in 10th and 11th (grades). I think maybe because they move up to varsity and they’re starting over, they’re back on the bottom,” Watson said. “You can’t say, ‘Remember when we did this last year?’ We don’t have that. We don’t have that to fall back on. It’s whatever we teach here at the fall camp.”

Two experienced starters

While the roster seems new, there are two players that Watson said the Royals are “expecting big things out of.”

Morris, who is starting at quarterback, was the starter last year and got a taste his freshman season after starting four games. Senior Brock Stout, at running back, has been a starter since his freshman season.

Stout had 314 yards rushing (in seven games, not all games were reported) last season. He also recording 129 receiving yards with two touchdowns in those seven games. He already has lofted goals for himself, including breaking the single-game rushing record.

“I’d love to make the playoffs and maybe set a couple school records,” Stout said. “I’d like to get over 1,000 yards rushing.”

Morris, on the other hand, had 565 passing yards last season and threw for 10 touchdowns (seven games reported). He also ran in for three touchdowns across 207 yards in those seven games.

“I really want us to do better than we did last year. Our main problem was finishing games. We were in some close ones. Even our last (game), that determined whether we made the playoffs or not, we just gave up in the second half,” Morris said. “I really hope we play to our ability and have a better season than last year.”

‘My thumb on everything’

Throughout his four years of varsity football, Stout has seen three head coaches. With Watson now in his second year, the players and assistant coaches – who are “coming back together” – know Watson’s expectations both on and off the field.

Just having the consistency between coaches “feels good,” Stout added.

“Things are the same, so it makes it easier,” he said. “Consistency makes it a lot easier.”

Watson, a physical education teacher at Jay Elementary, is also the Royals’ head softball coach and previously coached the girls basketball team. While he’s coaching multiple sports, he also encourages his athletes to compete in multiple sports – just as Watson did when he went to Jay in the early 1990s.

But, some of those kids have put a focus on football and dedicating more time to the sport.

“Just having my thumb on everything, I hope it carries over from the whole school because I’m at all the sporting events,” Watson said. “I think that’s why our numbers are as good as they are.”

Potential standouts

One of those players that competes in multiple sports who came out to the football team for the first time is Ethan McDonald. An all-state basketball player for the Royals, McDonald, who stands at 6-foot-1, will be at wide receiver this season.

Morris said he has high expectations for McDonald. Stout noted other members of the “pretty strong” receiver core, including Tucker Nowling.

“Ethan’s made us very athletic at the wide receiver position,” Watson said.

Trying to replace a player like Tomas Ravendo, who Watson described as a “true two-way player” that “dominated both sides of the ball,” is tough. Ravendo scored six touchdowns over 197 receiving yards (seven games) at tight end. At defensive end, he had 25 tackles (15 solo, five assisted) plus a few sacks.

But Watson thinks he might’ve found a player who will be moving around in different positions. Brady Godwin, a junior, played football as a freshman, but missed last season due to an injury. “The best thing for him was just to rest,” Watson mentioned.

Godwin stands at 6-5 and is “real strong,” Watson said.

“I think he’s got the chance to do really good things at the defensive end position, and he’s going to be at the wide receiver position, moving in and out at tight end,” Watson said.

Jay Royals

District: Rural

Coach: Brian Watson (second season as head coach, 3-6 record with the Royals)

Last Year: 3-6 (0-2 district)

Key Players: Hayden Morris, QB/FS, Jr.; Brock Stout, RB/OLB, Sr.

Key Losses: Tomas Ravendo

2023 Regular Season Schedule:

8/25: vs. Vernon

9/1: at Freeport

9/8: vs. Franklin County

9/15: at Baker

Bye Week

9/29: at Destin

10/6: vs. Holmes County

10/13: at Northview

10/20: vs. Lighthouse PCA

Bye Week

11/3: vs. Blacksher (Ala.)

