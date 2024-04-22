Jay Fair becomes second Tiger to enter transfer portal

The spring transfer portal window has been relatively quiet for Auburn, as just two players have declared their intention to depart from the program.

Joining defensive lineman Brenton Williams, wide receiver jay fair has also elected to dip into the transfer portal after spending two seasons on the Plains.

Fair was a notable player heading into the 2023 season following a successful training camp. The hype bled into the season as he made 14 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns in Auburn’s first three games. However, his production dipped as he managed to record just 17 catches for 150 yards and zero scores over the final 10 games.

Despite his late struggles, Fair was second in receptions with 31, third in yards with 324, and tied for third with two touchdown catches. Auburn’s leading receiver, Rivaldo Fairweather, returns to the team for the 2024 season. At the same time, true freshmen Cam Coleman, Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons, and Perry Thompson are expected to enter the receiver rotation.

Auburn has received one commitment from the spring window, former Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi. Former Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and former USC Isaiah Raikes are also high on Auburn’s board.

