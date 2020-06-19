I never find NFL players more relatable than when they snap at reporters immediately after games. The amount of adrenaline that I assume playing pro football requires makes me physically ill. I've answered far less important questions with the same ferocity of Richard Sherman after getting tried with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, so how anyone keeps their composure at that level is beyond me.

It's exactly what makes Jay Cutler a living icon. Bathe in his apathy:

The way Cutler nonchalantly mentioned the play call after coordinating – and delegating, a crucial distinction – a dance routine made me cackle, outloud. It startled my dog. I rewatched him saying Alright, I gotta go play after discussing how Josh McCown would fight a wild bear several times. Think about all the footage of Cutler destroying Caleb Hanie that they didn't use.

And yeah, the Bears video team is obviously leaning into the fan-made Cutler schtick here, whatever. It's great. Jay Cutler's great. Josh McCown's plan to make the Bear dizzy is great.

Jay Cutler's mic'd up video is the all-time best piece of Bears content originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago