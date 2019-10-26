Jay Cutler on Mitch Trubisky: 'He's still figuring things out'

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler appeared on the Waddle & Silvy show on ESPN 1000 Friday and offered some of his always interesting thoughts on this year's Bears offense, and more importantly, Mitch Trubisky.

Cutler, who started eight seasons in Chicago and finished his Bears career owning most of the franchise's all-time passing records, went 51-51 as a starter and knows a thing or two about trying to live up to the expectations that come along with being pegged the Bears' savior. And while Cutler certainly had his moments, he never reached those heights.

Now it's Trubisky's turn to seize the moment, and Cutler offered his thoughts on what might be holding him back.

"There's been some inconsistency," Cutler said. "Mitch was hurt, he came back, he didn't play a lot in the preseason which I don't think is something to be alarmed with. Not playing in the preseason and then getting hurt, he just hasn't had some of the reps that six, seven games into the season and there just hasn't been that consistency. And he's young. He's still figuring things out. Everyone kind of puts this template of Year 1, Year 2, Year 3 where you make a huge jump. It's not the same for everybody.

"The days of a quarterback sitting for a couple of years or a year, those are gone. Everyone wants to win now and they think you just put somebody in, flip the switch and it's going to work. It doesn't work like that."

Trubisky's struggles have been well-documented and have raised concerns about whether he'll ever become a true franchise quarterback. But Cutler had some pretty wise advice for the third-year pro, who Cutler said has a talented supporting cast around him.

"I think (Nagy's) an excellent offensive guy, I think he's calling plays great. They've got a really talented core of guys offensively, they've got a lot of weapons. I would just tell him to stay the course.

"He's just gotta get into a flow and get some games under his belt and get a little momentum."

That momentum has to start soon. Really soon. Like, this Sunday soon. The Bears host the struggling Chargers (2-5) and Trubisky needs to get into a rhythm early in the game and carry Chicago to a much-needed fourth victory while also putting some impressive throws (and stats) on his suddenly questionable resume.

Franchise quarterbacks rise to the occasion and meet the most challenging of obstacles head-on, including expectations that may have been unreasonable. Trubisky, at such an early juncture in his career, has been thrust into prove-it-or-else mode already.

"This team was picked as one of the teams in the Super Bowl," Cutler said. "That's a lot to handle going into your third year."

