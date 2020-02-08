According to a report from The Big Lead, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has met with multiple networks (including ESPN and CBS) to discuss a potential broadcasting role. Cutler-the 12-year NFL veteran who also played with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins-has been one of the more oft-mentioned candidates to be the next NFL QB-turned-broadcaster and with good reason.

First off, the former Pro Bowl QB has been on a bit of a media-hot streak of sorts. He is a constant figure on his wife's (Kristin Cavallari) popular reality TV show "Very Cavallari," which has served as a solid engine to show off the more humorous side of Cutler.

But the bigger reason Cutler is such a hot ticket on the media circuit is that there was already a very strong belief that he would be a big success in the booth.

Back in 2017, after Cutler semi-retired from football (for the first time), he promptly agreed to a contract with FOX Sports to join a three-man broadcast setup with Charles Davis and Kevin Burkhardt. Of course, we never got to see what the still-hungry-for-an-NFL-opportunity Jay would look and sound like in the booth, as he later agreed to a one-year deal to be the stopgap, starting QB for the Dolphins. Cutler's quick recruitment and signing to FOX Sports in 2017 closely mirrored Tony Romo's quick turn from retired Dallas Cowboys QB to CBS broadcaster that very same year.

Now with Cutler apparently very interested in getting back into broadcasting, one has to wonder if he can replicate the great success that Romo, who is reportedly being offered the biggest sports broadcaster contract in history, has had.

Jay Cutler might become the next retired QB to make a successful broadcasting transition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago