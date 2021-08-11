Jay Cutler joins Twitter and Bears fans couldn’t be happier

It’s finally happened. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has joined Twitter. After a few years of Instagram posts, Cutler will now put his words into 280-characters or less.

Cutler, who started 102 games for the Bears, sent out his first tweet on Monday night. Fans were unsure if this was a hoax or not until the former quarterback was verified by Twitter.

Going to get back on Twitter. It’s been a long time. Pretty sure Instagram is about to kick me off so I need a backup plan. Let’s do this — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 10, 2021

And there was plenty of reaction from fans on Twitter.

Before being verified, his long-time friend "Big Cat" from Barstool Sports broke the news, letting fans know that it was Cutler's Twitter account. https://twitter.com/BarstoolBigCat/status/1424889677421613058

Right away, Cutler used his chance to tweet with football fans, replying to a few on Tuesday. He even had fun with a Packers fan who asked him to sign his Rex Grossman football card. https://twitter.com/JayHasTweets/status/1425186348688977925

Even with Cutler replying to that Packers fan, more fans have had odd requests for the former quarterback, turning his time on Twitter already into a meme. https://twitter.com/hi153123/status/1425186622673391617

It went from one fan asking Cutler to set them up on a date, to others asking for Cutler to sign more sports memorabilia. Or their pack of Marlboro Reds to go along with the Smoking Jay meme that was huge during his time in Chicago. https://twitter.com/athoss22/status/1425198669788192770 https://twitter.com/JorgeCorrales/status/1425187338750156800

Some fans have had better requests than others, like Cutler joining Cameo and making customized shoutout videos for fans. There would be a long line for that – if Cutler chose to do it. https://twitter.com/dfleming58/status/1425186649567219712

Hopefully, there's more to come from Cutler. Every fan will be waiting on his every word as he joins Bears' Twitter. He's "back where he belongs," said one fan. https://twitter.com/SoldierFieldBlg/status/1424896787828002816?s=20

Others question how well he can manage social media, saying, "we trusted this guy with our offense for nearly a decade," when Cutler asked how to get a blue check, how to post photos on Twitter, and saying the app has so many buttons. https://twitter.com/jlagoni7/status/1425081580394004484

This has to be the happiest Bears fans have been on Twitter since the Justin Fields draft choice. https://twitter.com/NanduriNFL/status/1425078765663698966?s=20

It'll be interesting to see what type of content he posts going forward. He's been witty and political already on the site. We've seen some former athletes take the witty route, like Eli Manning and Tom Brady, and others take the political route. One has done better than the other. Luckily for Cutler, he has a dry sense of humor that will go a long way on Twitter. The city of Chicago loves him, and the fanbase can't wait to see what he has to say next. His current bio says: "I will tweet from time to time," which begs the question, how much of Cutler will we get on Twitter? [listicle id=477168]

