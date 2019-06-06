Jay Bruce’s tenure with Phillies has started well

Outfielder Jay Bruce has only been a Phillie for three days, coming over from the Mariners over the weekend, but his tenure with his new team has started off on the right foot. After entering Monday’s game when Andrew McCutchen suffered a season-ending knee injury, Bruce went 1-for-3 with a single, with the single coming off of lefty reliever Robbie Erlin.

On Tuesday, Bruce doubled and scored in the second inning. He then belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the fourth, and tacked on a grand slam in the fifth as the Phillies eventually won 9-6. Bruce kept it going on Wednesday, doubling in the second inning and swatting a solo homer in the fourth. THe Phillies would go on to win 7-5. Altogether, Bruce has come to the plate 11 times with the Phillies, racking up six hits of which two are doubles and three are homers.

The Phillies badly needed Bruce to produce. Along with McCutchen, the club is currently without injured outfielders Roman Quinn and Dylan Cozens, and Odúbel Herrera remains on administrative leave due to a domestic violence incident. The club was so short on outfield depth that it promoted Adam Haseley after just six games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Haseley drove in the eventual game-winning run with a double on Wednesday afternoon.