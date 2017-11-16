Jay Bruce's Thin Free Agency Market Proves Baseball Is a Young Man's Game

There was a time when a 30-year-old, lefthanded, proven power-hitting corner outfielder like Jay Bruce (277 HRs, 838 RBI) was the star of free agency. That would be 1976, when Reggie Jackson (281 HRs, 824 RBI) signed with the New York Yankees after owner George Steinbrenner wined and dined him.

“It was like trying to hustle a girl in a bar,” Jackson said at the splashy introductory press conference to announce his three-year, $5 million deal—the biggest in baseball.

More recently, in walk seasons that resemble the one Bruce just had (.254, 36, 101), 30-year-old Jason Bay (.267, 36, 119) pulled in $66 million over four years in 2009 and 31-year-old Nick Swisher (.272, 24, 93) garnered $56 million over four years in 2012.

Bruce? He may want Dexter Fowler money (five years, $82.5 million), but MLB Trade Rumors estimates he gets $39 million over three years. That’s Shane Victorino money from five years ago.

What the heck happened? How come as revenues continue to soar the money for free agent power hitters in their 30s has cratered? That cold truth hit the likes of Edwin Encarnacion, Jose Bautista, Mark Trumbo and Kendrys Morales last year.

This year, in addition to Bruce, who will play next season at age 31, the revised baseball actuarial tables will hit Lorenzo Cain, Todd Frazier, Carlos Gonzalez, Lucas Duda, Carlos Santana, Carlos Gomez and Zack Cozart, all of who will play next season at age 32. Deals of at least four years will be hard to find, if at all.

Here’s why this is a bad time to be a free agent position player advancing into your mid-30s:

1. Home runs are devalued.

Clubs don’t need to pay a premium on the open market for home runs because they are too easy to find. The young generation of hitters has been trained to hit the ball in the air, strikeouts be damned, and, with the help of a livelier ball the past 2 1/2 seasons, they are doing it quite well, thank you.