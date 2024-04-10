Jay Bilas projects a successful NBA career for Zach Edey: ‘He is going to play a long time’

After a decorated four-year college career at Purdue University, two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey is set to move on and enter the 2024 NBA draft.

Edey will leave the program as the all-time career leader in points (2,516), rebounds (1,321), field goals (925) and field-goal percentage (62.1). He is the first player in Big Ten history to finish with 2,400 career points and 1,200 career rebounds.

With Edey now set to transition to the NBA, his draft range has been the subject of debate. In a time when big men can stretch the floor, Edey is known as a post player with limited range, which could negatively affect his stock.

However, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said Tuesday on the “Rich Eisen Show” that he believes Edey will be a first-round pick and have a successful career in the NBA.

He is going to play in the NBA, and as long as he stays healthy, he’ll play for a long time. … He is the most impactful player in America on the college level. I think that not only is there a place for him in the NBA, but there is also a significant place. The entire game has changed: No NBA team is all of a sudden going to turn into a low-post-centric offense. It is still going to be an analytics game about the 3-point line and about attacking the rim, but to have a player like that on your team, he is going to play a long time. This year’s draft isn’t as powerful as last year’s — there is no (Victor) Wembanyama in this draft, and nobody you’d say is a transformational talent, but there is a lot of talent. I look at him being a top-15 or top-20 pick.

Edey led the Boilermakers to the national championship game after averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and two assists on 62.3% shooting from the field. He became one of seven players to record at least 925 points and 450 rebounds in a season.

The 7-footer projects to have value at the next level as a rim protector and dominant post player. He will also be a step above his peers in terms of his experience as a four-year player and from playing with Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Edey will soon begin preparing for the pre-draft process in team workouts and interviews over the next several weeks. He proved himself as one of the most dominant collegiate players in recent memory and will look to continue that success at the next level.

The 2024 NBA draft will occur June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire