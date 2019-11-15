Jay Ajayi visiting Eagles on Friday

Free agent running back Jay Ajayi is being hosted on a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, a source confirmed to PFT.

The visit was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Ajayi spent the last two seasons with the Eagles after being traded to Philadelphia by the Miami Dolphins on Halloween in 2017. Ajayi appeared in 11 regular season games for the team over the span, getting 115 carries for 592 yards and four touchdowns.

Ajayi has not found a place to play this season as he’s worked to recover from a torn ACL that ended his 2018 season. Ajayi has had visits with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals in recent weeks.

With Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles, the Eagles aren’t in desperate need of running back help, but Ajayi had a solid role in the offense the last two years and the team could be looking to reprise the situation if Ajayi appears ready to play.