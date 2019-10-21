Jay Ajayi, Spencer Ware visiting Cardinals

The Cardinals got a strong performance from Chase Edmonds in Sunday’s 27-21 win over the Giants, which was a big plus for their offense since he’s the only healthy running back on the team.

David Johnson was active for the game, but only played three snaps after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. D.J. Foster was ruled out on Friday due to a hamstring injury.

As a result, the Cardinals are looking at a couple of veteran backs this week. According to multiple reports, former Dolphins and Eagles running back Jay Ajayi and former Chief Spencer Ware will work out for the team.

Ajayi has not played since tearing his ACL last season and recently sent out word that he’s fully recovered from the injury. Ware spent time with the Colts this offseason, but had ankle surgery over the summer and was released off the physically unable to perform list last month.