Jay Ajayi out, Jordan Howard back for Eagles

The Eagles are finally getting healthier at running back.

Jordan Howard, who has missed the last six games with a shoulder injury, will be back this week, and with Howard returning the Eagles are releasing Jay Ajayi, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Howard arrived in a trade with the Bears this offseason and was playing well early in the year before suffering a shoulder injury. Having him back to team with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott should give the Eagles’ offense plenty of options at running back.

Ajayi played very sparingly for the Eagles, carrying just 10 times for 30 yards. He’ll go on waivers, where the Seahawks are one team that might want to claim him.