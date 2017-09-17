Jay Ajayi injury update: Dolphins RB good to go vs. Chargers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

We break down the fantasy impact of Jay Ajayi being set to make his 2017 debut this week.

The Miami Dolphins are no longer listing Jay Ajayi on the injury report, so he should be good to go vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

Ajayi has been dealing with knee soreness since training camp, which had him limited in practice at times. However, he got a full week of practice in ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Chargers, so expect Ajayi to get a full workload.

Because Miami’s opener was moved to a later date this season, Week 2 will actually be the 2017 debut of Ajayi. He is looking to build off of his breakout 2016 season, where he ran for 1,272 yards on 260 carries (4.9 avg) with eight touchdowns.

Fantasy Impact: Ajayi is set to face a Chargers defense that allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2016. With Ajayi ready to rock, keep him in your starting lineup for Week 2.