Jaxson Robinson withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer to Kentucky

BYU coach Mark Pope speaks with Jaxson Robinson during game against Baylor, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Provo, Utah. On Thursday, news broke that Robinson would be transferring to Kentucky to play for Pope once again. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Jaxson Robinson has made his decision.

The former BYU talent has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA draft and committed to play for Mark Pope at Kentucky, according to a Thursday report from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

BREAKING: BYU transfer Jaxson Robinson is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will be committing to Kentucky, he told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OFmmHZruCz — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 30, 2024

Pope had previously flipped highly-rated recruit and BYU signee Collin Chandler to Kentucky on April 16.

Despite primarily coming off the bench this past season, Robinson led the Cougars in scoring at 14.2 points per game across 33 appearances, shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.6% from deep. His efforts earned him Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors, becoming the second player in program history to take home such hardware.

In BYU’s first round NCAA Tournament loss to Duquesne, Robinson shined to the tune of 25 points and five made 3-pointers. The athletic, 6-foot-7 wing scored in double figures 25 times on the year, with a career-high of 28 points coming against Denver on Dec. 13.

The Oklahoma native made stops at Texas A&M and Arkansas prior to arriving in Provo in 2022. Robinson had previously declared for the upcoming NBA draft on April 23 before entering the portal on April 27, just a day after graduating from BYU’s School of Communications.

While adding Robinson is a notable win for Pope, he was unable to lure Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders to Lexington, with both players remaining at BYU to play for new head coach Kevin Young.