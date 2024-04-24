Jaxson Robinson declares for NBA Draft

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU has not had a player selected in the NBA Draft since Jimmer Fredette in 2011.

Jaxson Robinson may be the next.

On Tuesday, Robinson announced his intentions to enter the 2024 NBA Draft, despite have one year of eligibility remaining.

Robinson wrote on X, “I want to thank my amazing parents who have been a blessing and made every effort to help me pursue my dream. I would like to thank Cougar Nation, coaching staff, trainers, my teammates, and professors who’ve helped me grow so much as a person these past two years. To all my family and friends, all of my past teammates, coaches, and trainers, thank you for your continued love and support.

“Having said that, I will be pursuit my dream and declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. I am looking forward to this next chapter of my life and what God has in store for me.”

— JAXSON ROBINSON (@Robinsonjaxx) April 23, 2024

Robinson led BYU in scoring last season at 14.2 points per game, and was named the Big 12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

Robinson, who played two years at BYU after transferring from Arkansas, shot 42.6 percent from the field, and 35.4 percent from three-point land.

The 6-foot-7 forward began his college career at Texas A&M. There was speculation Robinson might follow former head coach Mark Pope to Kentucky.

In other BYU basketball news, Atike Ally-Atiki announced he is entering the transfer portal. Ally-Atiki played in just 23 games last year while dealing with a thumb injury. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.9 points per game.

BYU head coach Kevin Young hired former Stanford assistant Brandon Dunson as an assistant coach, after Cody Fueger was hired by Pope at Kentucky.

