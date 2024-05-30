Jaxson Robinson, BYU's leading scorer last season, reportedly joins Kentucky basketball

LEXINGTON — Mark Pope continues to use his connections at BYU to build Kentucky's 2024-25 roster.

And Pope, in his first season as UK's coach, on Thursday reportedly landed his most important piece yet: Jaxson Robinson is the team's newest commit, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Robinson had been in the NBA draft pool but withdrew his name ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

Robinson won the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year award and was an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 team after leading the Cougars in scoring (14.2 points per game) and making 35.4% (81 for 229) of his 3-point attempts.

During his two seasons at BYU, Robinson played in 66 games, averaging 11.4 points per outing. He scored 10 or more points 43 times, with five 20-plus-point performances.

Robinson started his career at Texas A&M, where he played during the 2020-21 season. He then transferred to Arkansas for the 2021-22 campaign before matriculating to BYU.

