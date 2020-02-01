Jaxson Hayes says ‘NBA can really suck my d—,’ apologizes

Matisse Thybulle‘s agent, Eric Goodwin, thought he was being edgy by calling Rising Stars voters – who didn’t select the 76ers rookie – “ASSistant coaches.”

Goodwin has nothing on Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes, who also didn’t make Rising Stars (warning profanity):

Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes says "NBA can really suck my d**k for all I care. And I hope y'all see this video by the way, fine me." for not making the Rising Stars team. pic.twitter.com/6WMipQqgDt — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) February 1, 2020





Hayes:

This is all I’m going to say on the subject, bro. Because all of you want to keep sliding up and s— and saying, “Oh, you should have made it.” Yeah, I should’ve, bro. But I didn’t. So, I mean, it is what it is. The NBA is a bunch of bulls—. The NBA can really suck my d— for all I care. I hope you all see this video, by the way, and fine me. But, yeah, s— is just crazy to me, bro. I work in a f—ing political league that’s all about politics, and it is what it is.

In fact, that was not all Hayes would say on the subject.

Hayes:





Never a great sign when the apology is longer than the rant.

But the original video is a treasure. So many gems:

“The NBA can really suck my d—.”

“The NBA is a bunch of bulls—.”

“I work in a f—ing political league that’s all about politics.”

“I hope you all see this video, by the way, and fine me.”

As for Hayes’ “politics” complaint, he might actually be onto something.

The NBA reserves half the Rising Stars slots for the World team. But there aren’t enough quality international rookies and sophomores to fill 10 spots. Yet, this format boosts the NBA’s global marketing. It’s deliberate, even though it doesn’t put the 20 most-deserving players into Rising Stars.

I can understand why Hayes would see players like Canadian Nickeil Alexander-Walker make it and be frustrated. Except Alexander-Walker is also Hayes’ teammates in New Orleans. Good thing Hayes didn’t expand on his outlook or name anyone. Hayes at least retains plausible deniability.

Not on saying “the NBA can really suck my d—,” though. He put that on video. I still can’t get over how incredible this is.