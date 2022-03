Associated Press

After a wild opening weekend of the women's NCAA Tournament, the Sweet 16 field features a mixture of regulars that includes all four No. 1 seeds — South Carolina, Louisville, N.C. State and Stanford — as well as newcomers South Dakota and Creighton. While it was expected that the four No. 1s would advance to the regional semifinals, the two No. 10 seeds definitely were a surprise to many. Princeton and Belmont did their best to join the double-digit party in the regional semifinals, but both fell short, losing to Indiana and Tennessee by a combined four points.