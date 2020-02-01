Jaxson Hayes apologizes for vulgar rant blasting NBA after All-Star weekend snub

This is not a good look for Jaxson Hayes.

The 19-year-old New Orleans Pelicans rookie has made an impact this season with his high-flying dunks and aggression on the court. He wasn’t, however, named to the Rising Stars game featuring the NBA’s most promising first- and second-year players at the upcoming All-Star weekend.

Considering his highlights and his productive stat line of 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game, his omission from the game seems an oversight.

Hayes certainly thinks so. Just let him tell you.

Hayes’ heated response

Warning: This video contains crude, NSFW language:

Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes says "NBA can really suck my d**k for all I care. And I hope y'all see this video by the way, fine me." for not making the Rising Stars team. pic.twitter.com/6WMipQqgDt — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) February 1, 2020

“It is what it is,” Hayes said on a social media video posted Friday. “The NBA’s a bunch of bulls---. The NBA can really suck my d--- for all I care. I hope ya’ll see this video by the way and fine me.”

Ok, then. Hayes can probably expect the NBA to grant his wish.

He then took a tack familiar to a lot folks recently removed from freshman-level college courses. He found a vague conspiracy theory to blame.

“S---’s just crazy to me, bro,” Hayes continued. “I work in a f---ing political league that’s all about politics, and it is what it is.”

Hayes’ swift apology

It didn’t take long for somebody to get into Hayes’ ear. Hours after his challenge to the NBA, Hayes posted a considerably calmer response and apology on Instagram complete with congratulations to the players who did make the game.

And he promises to grow from this experience.

Let this be lesson No. 3,678,345,001 to take a deep breath and think before you tweet (or whatever your social media vice of choice is).

