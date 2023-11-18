Jaxson Dart walks back Lane Kiffin comments, undecided on 2024 Ole Miss football return

OXFORD — Lane Kiffin's comments on Thursday that Ole Miss football QB Jaxson Dart would be returning for 2024 may have come a bit too early.

After the Rebels beat Louisiana-Monroe 35-3 on Saturday, Dart indicated that he hasn't yet made that choice.

"I haven't really decided yet," Dart said. "I think (Kiffin) kind of said that to kind of put positive vibes out there.

"Got a lot of ball left to play. Once everything's over, I'll make that decision."

Kiffin indicated postgame that he should not have made those comments.

"That was a conversation between me and him and I kind of got caught off guard," Kiffin said. "I made sure that when I left the radio show, I said that to him, because that's really not my position to really say. When he's ready to talk to you guys about that he will."

Dart, who has won offseason competitions for the right to start in each of his two seasons at Ole Miss, has taken a considerable step forward in 2023.

The USC transfer has 2,889 passing yards to go with 19 touchdowns. After throwing 11 interceptions last season, Dart is down to five interceptions through 11 contests this year.

He's also been a factor on the ground, too, with 347 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

