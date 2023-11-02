How Jaxson Dart started Ole Miss football's culture change with 3 receivers thousands of miles from Oxford

OXFORD — Ole Miss football quarterback Jaxson Dart and wideout Dayton Wade fed the force behind a circus catch against Vanderbilt at the dinner table within the margins of a college football player's busy schedule.

Streaking down the Ole Miss sideline in the second quarter, Wade turned and, to his surprise, found that the ball wasn't yet in the air. Wade explained Monday that he locked eyes with Dart, who then unleashed a 48-yard heave that Wade snagged over the top of a Commodores cornerback in single coverage.

"That’s that chemistry everybody be talking about," Wade said. "That’s those winter workouts. Spring workouts. Summer workouts. Going out to dinner with the guys. Just the little things, so you won’t even have to be like, 'Hey, I need this.' Nah, you just already know."

College football's new transfer portal reality has narrowed the pathways used for decades to develop the chemistry Wade described. Especially at Ole Miss, where Lane Kiffin leans on the transfer portal as much as any coach in college football, cultivating cohesion is a challenge.

Dart is a transfer quarterback in his second season. Eight Rebels have caught more than 10 passes from him in a single season, and six of them are transfers. It presents a challenge, Kiffin acknowledged this week as the Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) prepare to take on Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). And he relies on his players to solve it.

That, for Dart, has been a methodical process.

He brought three of his receivers – Brelon Brown, Jordan Watkins and Tre Harris ‒ out to Los Angeles during the offseason, where they worked to develop timing and intuition.

"It was Dart's (idea)," Watkins said in August. "He likes to take care of us and stuff like that.

"Obviously, there was football involved, but there was a lot of non-football things involved, too," Watkins added this week. "Just being out, going shopping, just going out and having a good time really. Kind of like your best friend, almost. I think that we built that relationship to where I can call him one of my best friends on and off the field, and that helps tremendously on the field."

Ole Miss boasts one of the most well-balanced groups of receivers in college football. No other Power Five team has three wideouts ‒ Harris, Watkins and Wade ‒ with at least 500 receiving yards. There are only two SEC programs that can claim two receivers above that threshold.

Perhaps that's coincidental. Or maybe it's exactly what Dart spent this offseason working for.

"As a whole room, it’s not like we’ve had a ton of time with each other," Dart said."... Definitely, that extra work that you can get outside of the facility of getting timing down and stuff like that plays a huge role into the season. I think it’s definitely paid dividends to take that extra time out of our free time to get that work in."

Jaxson Dart's growth as a leader for Ole Miss football

Dart's initiative with his wideouts offers further evidence of what's become more and more clear as the Rebels' season enters its home stretch: The quarterback has fashioned himself into the leader needed by a team that has been open about its recent culture problems.

It wasn't easy. Dart's position as the starter for this season came under threat with the arrival of Spencer Sanders. Dart told reporters early in spring practice that he still considered himself to be the starting quarterback. And he's always acted like it.

"He’s been great in that area," Kiffin said. "Leads by example by how he works, how he prepares and how hard he plays too. To see him playing, he’s been banged up in a couple of games, and still trying to run and dive for first downs, I think it shows a lot."

Dart's numbers, through eight games, look better across the board than they did a season ago. He's completed 64.5% of his passes for 2,080 yards and 14 touchdowns. Notably, there are only four interceptions on his ledger to this point after he threw 11 a year ago.

Against Vanderbilt last week, he threw for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception. It was a performance many college football coaches across the nation wish they could get from their quarterback. Still, he shouldered all of the blame postgame for an offensive performance that was underwhelming by Ole Miss' standards.

The Rebels, a season after crumbling due to a foundation rotted by a poor team dynamic, need that type of example.

"I think that’s a good thing," Kiffin said. "And I think a lot of (QBs) don’t have that. Or they don’t own things. And they’re so worried about defending things. I think Jaxson’s great at that. I think he’s realistic thinking. And so he says how it is."

