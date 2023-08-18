Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders remain in 'battle' for Ole Miss quarterback job

Aug. 17—OXFORD — There's just more than two weeks until No. 22 Ole Miss opens its season against Mercer, but it's still not a certainty who will be lining up under center, according to head coach Lane Kiffin.

Incumbent starter Jaxson Dart remains in a battle with Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders for the Rebels' quarterback job. Dart, now a junior, started 12 games last season after transferring from USC, throwing for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with another 614 yards and a touchdown rushing. Sanders transferred to Ole Miss this winter after four years starting for the Cowboys. Sanders passed for 9,553 yards, 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions and ran for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns at Oklahoma State.

Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard transferred to Ole Miss this offseason as well. The redshirt freshman threw four passes for the Tigers last season.

Dart was the first quarterback on the field during last weekend's scrimmage, though Sanders saw time with the first grouping as well. Dart has started 15 games between his time at USC and Ole Miss, and Sanders has made 41 career starts.

"It's challenging, because both guys do a lot of really good things," Kiffin said Thursday. "Both guys have played a lot. I mean, you go back to SC at the end, so this is Jaxson's third year of starting some games, Spencer's probably started as many as anybody in the country. It's challenging, but it's an awesome obstacle to have, to have that battle like that."

Senior wide receiver Tre Harris said he expects the battle to last up until the season opener on Sept. 2 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The 6-foot-2, 205 pound Louisiana Tech transfer has been one of the Rebels' most targeted receivers in fall practice regardless of who is in at quarterback. Harris was first-team All-Conference USA in 2022 after catching 65 passes for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

"I would definitely say so. Each guy brings something different to the field. ... It's going to be a battle until, I guess you could say Game 1. And whenever that days comes, whenever we're playing against Mercer. Each guy, I'm really comfortable with. I feel like all the receivers are comfortable with each guy."

Practice notes

Notes: Washington transfer Victor Curne saw time with the first offensive grouping Thursday morning during the segment of practice open to the media. The senior was in at left tackle, and fellow senior transfer Quincy McGee (UAB) was in at left guard.

Kiffin on Michael Oher

Former Ole Miss star Michael Oher filed a petition in Shelby County Court earlier this week claiming he was never adopted by Sean A. and Leigh Anne Tuohy and was instead in a conservatorship the family profited off of due to the blockbuster film "The Blind Side."

Oher played for Ole Miss from 2005-2008 and was a first-team All-American as a senior in 2008. Oher was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2009. Kiffin — who was on the West Coast at USC and with the Oakland Raiders during Oher's college career — was asked whether he had any relationship with Oher since becoming Ole Miss' head coach in 2020 and if he had been following the recent news.

"I actually have never met Michael until the other day. He was in town and came by," Kiffin said. "... I'm in the middle of training camp, so I don't really know all about that stuff. All I know is I have lived like, what you read out there and what people say and what's being written, is a lot of times nowhere near the truth."

michael.katz@djournal.com