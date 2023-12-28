Will Jaxson Dart, Quinshon Judkins play for Ole Miss football in 2024? What they said ahead of Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — If either member of Ole Miss football's dynamic duo of Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins has made a decision about his future before the Peach Bowl, they aren't sharing.

Dart, who walked back coach Lane Kiffin's declaration in November that he would return, did not provide a direct answer Thursday when he was asked if he'd decided whether he would return next year.

"Honestly not too worried about it right now," Dart said. "Just focused on the bowl game and focused on my preparation and doing my job to help put my team in the best situation to win and help make history here."

With the matchup against Penn State (10-2) looming on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN), Dart's stat line is sparkling. He has completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,985 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Rebels (10-2), while also rushing for 375 yards and an additional seven TDs.

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. called him one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

"He's always been an explosive player," Weis said. "Now he's explosive and he takes care of the ball."

Judkins was equally noncommittal when asked about his future. Unlike Dart, he's not eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. But he was asked about whether he might explore the transfer portal. Kiffin has alluded to programs having "pre-portal" contact with Judkins last offseason.

"I think just for me right now I'm at the point where I'm just focused on this bowl game, just going out with my guys," Judkins said. "That's my main focus is just to win this game."

PORTAL POWER: How a collective is fueling Ole Miss football's push to make 2024 College Football Playoff

Judkins, a sophomore, compiled his second consecutive 1,000-yard regular season. He has 2,619 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns through his first 25 college games.

Both Judkins and Dart were asked whether Ole Miss' transfer portal class, ranked first in the country by 247Sports, might impact their decisions.

"I think that's definitely a factor that you look into," Dart said. "Obviously, you want to play with really great players. But, like I said earlier, I think for both of us we're just focused on this bowl game."

"Agree to what Jaxson said, just really focused on this last bowl game with the support of our coaches and just the great relationship with our teammates and the guys in the locker room," Judkins added. "That's our job is to just go out there and focus on this last game."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Will Jaxson Dart enter 2024 NFL Draft? What Ole Miss quarterback said