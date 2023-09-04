Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss puts up huge numbers in 2023 season opener

Former USC Trojan quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 22 Ole Miss routed FCS visitor Mercer 73-7 in the Rebels’ season opener Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Tre Harris, in his first game at Ole Miss, set a single-game program record with four receiving touchdowns. The Louisiana Tech transfer finished with six catches and 133 yards. He formed a very potent and effective tandem with Dart, who looked comfortable in the first game of a prove-it season for himself and the Rebels.

Ole Miss (1-0) racked up 667 yards of total offense and scored on all but two possessions.

Mercer (1-1), ranked No. 22 in the AFCA poll of FCS schools, scored on its first offensive snap, a 75-yard run by quarterback Carter Peevy. The Bears finished with 237 yards of total offense, including 138 from Peevy on 16 of 29 passing.

Jaxson Dart is a Utah native and a former National Gatorade Player of The Year. Dart has his work cut out for him next week in a tough matchup.

The No. 22 Rebels visit No. 24 Tulane on Sept. 9 in a nonconference top-25 headliner. We will know more about Dart and Ole Miss after this coming weekend.

Former Corner Canyon QB Jaxson Dart connects with Tre Harris for a TD. That’s 3 TD’s for the duo in the first 3 minutes of the game.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/CVye6zRUlr — Brice Larson (@LarsonSports) September 2, 2023

