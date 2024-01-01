Jaxson Dart makes announcement on his Ole Miss football future for 2024

OXFORD — Ole Miss football took a vital step toward its goal of reaching next season's College Football Playoff on Monday, when quarterback Jaxson Dart announced his intent to return and play another year for Lane Kiffin's Rebels.

Dart's announcement video posted to social media made a pitch for players in the transfer portal to come team up with him in Oxford.

"For the last few great ones out there, come join us for the last dance," the video said. "I'm back."

Dart finished the 2023 season with 3,364 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions – cutting his turnover total from 2022 by more than half. Dart also rushed for 389 yards and eight touchdowns.

His performance in the Peach Bowl against an elite, though undermanned, Penn State defense was among his best of the season. Dart threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another TD without turning the ball over.

PORTAL: Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin teases further transfer portal action after Peach Bowl

He'll have three of his four main targets back. Wideouts Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins and tight end Caden Prieskorn have announced their return. The Rebels have added former second-team All-SEC receiver Juice Wells to the fold as well, along with Deion Smith, the top junior college wide receiver.

The remaining variable on offense for Ole Miss is the future of star running back Quinshon Judkins, who isn't eligible for the NFL Draft but would not commit to a return when asked about his intentions after the Peach Bowl.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football QB Jaxson Dart announces 2024 return to Rebels