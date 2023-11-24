Jaxson Dart injury update: What Ole Miss football QB said after victory in Egg Bowl

STARKVILLE — Ole Miss football quarterback Jaxson Dart said he suffered a "stinger" on the play that briefly forced him to leave the game during the Rebels' 17-7 Egg Bowl victory over Mississippi State on Thursday.

"I think his leadership skills and his toughness can't be questioned," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "You saw the hit he took. He's going back in there before you can even get him to not go in, so you had no choice to hold him out."

Dart, diving head-first for the first-down marker on a third-down play in the third quarter, took a shot from Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page that earned Page a targeting penalty and an ejection. Dart took a play off before returning.

Flummoxed by a more passive Mississippi State (5-7, 1-7 SEC) approach Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2) wasn't expecting, Dart completed 14 of his 26 passing attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed eight times for 30 yards.

It's not the first time Dart has played through pain this season.

"There's nothing that can happen that's gonna keep me off the field," Dart said he told wideout Jordan Watkins during the game. "Going through a whole season in the SEC, you're due to get a little bumps and bruises and whatnot. Luckily we have great doctors who take care of us and really good training staff."

GRADES: How we graded Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin in Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State

Dart will have a month to rest up as the Rebels now await their bowl destination.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What Ole Miss football QB Jaxson Dart said about his Egg Bowl injury