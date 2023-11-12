Jaxson Dart injury update: Ole Miss QB leaves Georgia game after taking hard hit on scramble

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has left the Rebels' game vs. No. 2 Georgia with what has been reported to be a collarbone issue.

Dart was hurt on a scramble late in the third quarter of No. 9 Ole Miss' game vs. Georgia. He took a hard hit from Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette and defensive lineman Zion Logue, and lay on the turf at Sanford Stadium for several moments before leaving the game. He was looked at briefly on the sidelines before cameras captured him heading to the locker rooms.

Jaxson Dart injury update

Here is the play in which Dart was hurt:

Jaxson Dart is tough as nails. pic.twitter.com/oEP4cSLq15 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) November 12, 2023

Following the play, Dart lay on the field for several moments in apparent pain:

Jaxson Dart left the game with an apparent injury after this collision. pic.twitter.com/K66quBrHO0 — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2023

The ESPN telecast reported that Dart had a "dejected" look as he left the game.

Update (Nov. 11): Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told reporters after the game that Dart could have returned to the game. He added that he didn't see a need to bring him back out considering the 38-14 deficit the Rebels faced at the time. The Bulldogs went on to went 52-17.

Lane Kiffin said Jaxson Dart would have been able to return. Didn’t see a need with the score the way it was. — David Eckert (@davideckert98) November 12, 2023

Who is Spencer Sanders?

Following Dart's exit from the game, backup and Oklahoma State transfer quarterback Spencer Sanders entered the game in relief. Prior to him stepping in to play the Bulldogs, he was credited with 11 completions out of 17 attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

Prior to his stop at Ole Miss, Sanders played four years for the Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He was credited with 765 completions out of 1,254 attempts (61.0%) for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns to 40 interceptions. He also was credited with 493 rushes for 1,956 yards (4.0 yards per attempt) and 18 more scores.

