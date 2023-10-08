Jaxson Dart injury update: What Lane Kiffin said about Ole Miss QB and Tre Harris

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered an injury on the second play of the Rebels' 27-20 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Dart, who could be seen flexing his right leg and riding a stationary bike on the sideline, finished 16-of-25 for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Kiffin also added that top Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) wideout Tre Harris sustained a lower-body injury in the game. Harris was targeted five times and brought down one catch for 26 yards.

Harris tried to go back into the game, Kiffin said, but was unable to.

Heading into Saturday's game, Kiffin said he'd have rather skipped the Rebels' open week next week, feeling his team was healthy. After taking on Arkansas (2-4, 0-3), he said his perspective had changed.

"When the quarterback gets hurt and the top receiver gets hurt in the game, it ends up being a blessing in disguise," Kiffin said.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

