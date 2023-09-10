How Jaxson Dart helped Ole Miss football beat Tulane in more ways than one

NEW ORLEANS ― As Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin and his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, broke down a 17-10 halftime deficit at Tulane Saturday, they came to the conclusion that it felt a lot like a 20-17 hole at Vanderbilt a year earlier.

Not exactly groundbreaking stuff on the surface. But consider the context.

Kiffin's program is built on transfer portal talent. His Ole Miss team fielded eight newly minted additions in its starting lineup and relied on several others as important substitutes. Dart's ability to reach back to the past for perspective is not something all of his teammates share.

"I just knew that we were going to get things figured out," Dart said. "Our run game wasn't working that well in the first half. Our identity as a team is being able to run the ball and especially take control of the line of scrimmage. I knew that stuff was gonna play itself out. And, you know, we always have really good second-half adjustments."

The No. 20 Rebels outscored No. 22 Tulane 27-3 in the second half on their way to a 37-20 victory.

And just about every swing play that paved the way for the comeback win came from a player who has spent at least a season in this Ole Miss program.

It started with Quinshon Judkins' rushing touchdown that claimed the second-half momentum for the Rebels. Then came Deantre Prince's interception and 44-yard return to set up a game-tying field goal in the third quarter. After another field goal gave Ole Miss the lead, Dart gave the Rebels some vital insurance by improvising in the face of pressure to find Michael Trigg for a fourth-down TD. Khari Coleman forced a fumble that Jared Ivey returned for a touchdown to close out the game.

Programs like Kiffin's, which embody college football's new roster-building realities, still need level heads who have been through these trials.

"It's easy to play at home with everything going well, and it's the same place you've scrimmaged in," Kiffin said. "Now you gotta go on the road. I kind of sensed it in warmups some. Some new guys who weren't around us didn't really know how we do things. A little bit of wasted energy before the game.

"I felt like a number of the guys that have been here made plays."

Perspective, experience and leadership don't tend to matter when you're crushing FCS teams like Mercer at home 73-7. They become important when the plan isn't working in a hostile environment like the one at Yulman Stadium.

Kiffin said it himself: This was not a very good Ole Miss performance. Its offense lacked solutions in the first half once Tre Harris exited due to injury, and the defense could not land any haymakers against backup Tulane quarterback Kai Horton in the first 30 minutes. (The special teams also didn't help. Coordinator Jake Schoonover has some work to do with his punt coverage unit.)

Dart, who threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, spent all offseason talking about his intent to improve an Ole Miss culture he felt wasn't up to par last season. Maybe those efforts helped the Rebels steal a win Saturday.

"At the end of the game, it was kind of funny, I talked to (offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.), and we were just like, our team last year in this game would have lost," Dart said. "I think it just says a lot about the culture that we have and the work that we put in this offseason and guys really buying in."

