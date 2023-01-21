Jaxson Dart’s future at Ole Miss is uncertain after Lane Kiffin grabs two high-profile transfer QBs

LSU freshman quarterback Walker Howard is leaving Baton Rouge and transferring to SEC rival Ole Miss.

Howard was a four-star recruit out of St. Thomas More (La.) and ranked as the No. 40 overall recruit in his class by the 247Sports composite.

At LSU, Howard completed 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards and retained redshirt status. He rushed six times for 33 yards.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin brought in USC Trojan transfer Jaxson Dart before the 2022 season. Jaxson Dart threw for 2,974 yards, had 20 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this past season and will have to fight in camp to keep his job from Howard and Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders.

The Ole Miss staff saw backup and former four star Luke Altmyer enter the portal and transfer to Illinois.

Dart has some decisions to make. Does he want to battle Spencer Sanders for the QB1 spot, or transfer to another school where he won’t have to scratch and claw for a starting job? Sanders has just one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, which is less than Dart. Presumably, Sanders has the inside track to QB1, in which case it would seem obvious that Dart should seek other opportunities elsewhere.

