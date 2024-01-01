Jaxson Dart announces return to Ole Miss

Jan. 1—OXFORD — The new year couldn't have started out much better for the Peach Bowl champions.

Ole Miss junior quarterback Jaxson Dart announced Monday on social media he will be returning to the Rebels in 2024, the latest — and most important — of a handful of draft-eligible players who decided to play another season in Oxford.

Dart was masterful in the No. 11 Rebels' (11-2) victory over No. 10 Penn State in the Peach Bowl over the weekend, completing 25 of 40 passes for 379 yards and four total touchdowns. He was eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft and for a second transfer with the NCAA's latest injunction.

A four-star recruit in the 2021 class who originally attended USC, Dart transferred to Ole Miss prior to the 2022 season as one of the top players in the transfer portal and has started 25 of 26 possible games with the Rebels. After throwing for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first season, Dart emerged as one of the nation's most efficient passers in 2023. Dart threw for 3,364 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 13 games this season.

He had the 12th-best passer efficiency rating in the FBS in the regular season and ranked seventh in yards per pass attempt and 10th in yards per completion. Dart has also been one of the top rushing quarterbacks nationally the last two seasons with a combined 1,003 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.

Dart was one of the centerpieces of an offense that ranked 19th nationally in the regular season (fourth in the SEC) in scoring at 34.8 points per game.

At Reb Talk in November, head coach Lane Kiffin said Dart had told him he planned to return to the team in 2024. Kiffin later said he shouldn't have spoken for Dart, and Dart himself said following the ULM game he hadn't yet made a decision.

Dart's return is the biggest piece returning to an offensive situation that was already among the nation's best. Receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins and tight end Caden Prieskorn — all seniors who have a combined 2,175 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches between them this season — have announced they will be using their additional seasons of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be with the Rebels come 2024. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Micah Pettus announced he will forego the upcoming NFL Draft and return as well. The Rebels are also adding the top-ranked transfer portal class in the nation, which includes former South Carolina star wide receiver Juice Wells.

