Jaxon Smith-Njigba's brother shares love after NFL draft: 'A blessing to be your brother'

Jaxon Smith-Njigba got some words of encouragement ahead of his first NFL season from a professional athlete he's known his entire life − his older brother.

The NFL shared a video of Canaan Smith-Njigba that was shown to the younger Smith-Njigba following his selection as the 20th overall pick for the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The eldest brother said "this is everything you know you've ever dreamed of" and that he was proud to see his brother make it to the NFL.

"I really can't wait for you to show the world who you are. Your talent alone is crazy, but just who you are, Jackson Smith-Njigba, man, it's truly a blessing to be your brother," said Canaan Smith-Njigba.

Canaan also noted "the adversity" his brother went through in his final year at Ohio State, as he only played in three games, including missing the Buckeyes final six games. He said he was professional in how he handled it, and will get the chance to do what he loves in Seattle.

"This has always been part of the plan and you're never going to stop. You're truly the hardest worker that I know. Your grind is second to none. Your discipline is second to none. And I'm just so proud of you," Canaan said. "You're not only my brother, but my best friend.

"I love you Pookie, JSN, and congratulations, man. This is everything and more. We're here. The big stage and you're the big dog, so go get 'em. Go be great. Go be you."

'I wouldn't be here without you'

Jaxon Smith-Njigba loved the message his brother made for him, saying it was "awesome" to see from the guy he shared a room with.

"We had to work to get to where we wanted to go," he said. "It took a village for us to be here. All the sacrifices that my mom and dad made, I can't thank them. I can't pay them back.

"Canaan, bro, I love you man. We know this is just the beginning and we got a lot more stuff to do, so let's keep working. I appreciate you for setting the standard for me," he added. "I wouldn't be here without you. I love you to death."

Who is Canaan Smith-Njigba?

Canaan Smith-Njigba is an outfielder in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Selected by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB draft, he was traded to Pittsburgh in 2021.

Smith-Njigba made his MLB debut in June 2022, appearing in three games before he was placed on the injured list due to a right wrist fracture. He began the 2023 season on the major league roster, hitting .125 with five RBI and one stolen base in 14 games. He was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

