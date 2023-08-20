Jaxon Smith-Njigba's best plays from win vs. Cowboys Preseason Week 2
Watch Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's best plays from the win vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the Preseason Week 2 game.
Watch Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's best plays from the win vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the Preseason Week 2 game.
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
First-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba creates a triumvirate of receivers for Seattle that should rival that of any club.
Cade Johnson walked to the medical tent during Seattle’s preseason game against Minnesota on Thursday night, and was later stretchered off the field.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sets some realistic expectations for the first-year class of wide receivers.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
C.J. Stroud bounced back pretty well from a rough start.
Spain, which entered 2023 having only won one Women's World Cup game in its history, beat England in Sunday's final.
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
Brock Purdy was back from elbow surgery and played well.
The Dolphins' third-round pick had been seeing plenty of buzz in training camp.
Zhang Weili had one of the greatest performances in UFC history, both on the ground and on the feet, as she dominated Amanda Lemos and retained her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 in Boston.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
Teddy Bridgewater had a weird number for a quarterback.
Tavares dominated the fight and won 30-27 on all cards.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.