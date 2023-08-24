Jaxon Smith-Njigba underwent "elaborate surgery for such a small crack" in wrist

Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba underwent surgery this week to repair a wrist fracture. Coach Pete Carroll announced that the surgery was successful.

"I haven't heard any word since the surgery other than what they initially said, that everything went great," Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. "They showed us the pictures and all that kind of stuff, so we saw that. It's an elaborate surgery for such a small crack, but it's going to be so safe, so we're really pleased with it, and so is he."

Carroll did not update the timeline he gave earlier this week, which was that the first-rounder is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

That puts Week 1 in jeopardy considering the season opener against the Rams is 17 days away.

Smith-Njigba flew to Philadelphia on Tuesday to undergo surgery by a specialist.

He fractured his wrist in Saturday's game against the Cowboys when he was tackled near the goal line. The 20th overall pick made six receptions for 83 yards in two preseason games, including a 48-yard catch against Dallas.