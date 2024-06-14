Jaxon Smith-Njigba thinks Seahawks can have NFL’s best offense

In 2022 the Seattle Seahawks seemed to surprise the NFL world by fielding one of the more explosive units in the league. Seattle took a bit of a step back last year due to injuries and inconsistent playcalling. But with a brand new coaching staff, there is optimism that the Seahawks can once again be a unit feared by defenses.

This is a sentiment second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has. JSN recently spoke to the media and gave his lofty prediction for what Seattle can achieve on his side of the ball.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba says he thinks the #Seahawks with OC Ryan Grubb “can have the best offense in the league.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/hLvsYm8Ok1 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 12, 2024

This is certainly a tall order, but perhaps not as unachievable as some might think! Yes, it will be hard to be better than the Miami Dolphins or even the San Francisco 49ers, but look at what the Seahawks are working with: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, the aforementioned JSN, Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and Noah Fant. Of course, led by two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith. This is hardly an emtpy cupboard for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to work with.

And that’s the second point: Ryan Grubb brings a level of excitement from a coaching perspective at the position fans have not had in a while. At the University of Washington, Grubb’s offense was arguably the best in the nation. For the last few years, the Seahawks have lacked that high-profile coordinator other teams have coveted. Perhaps Grubb can be this for Seattle.

