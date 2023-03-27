Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the Texans’ best first-round WR option

The Houston Texans badly need a receiver. It’s no secret.

The team has done their best to address the lack of dynamic passing weapons during the off-season thus far. Veteran Robert Woods was brought in after a disappointing season with the Tennessee Titans. Woods will be expected to play the Y-receiver position and is, at best, a potential No. 2 option for Houston if he’s able to fully bounce back from his 2021 ACL tear.

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz was signed to a one-year $9M contract and is potentially Houston’s best signing of the offseason. Schultz has served as a safety blanket for quarterback Dak Prescott the last three seasons where he gathered at least 89 targets each year and a combined for 17 receiving touchdowns.

Both players will be expected to start immediately upon donning the Texans uniform and will be asked to play a huge hand in helping Houston’s rookie quarterback.

Still, neither profile as an ideal No. 1 option in a modern NFL passing offense.

The receiver crop

texans-draft-nfl-com-alabama-ohio-state-passing-game

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

This has left Houston in a situation where, barring a third-year explosion from WR Nico Collins, they’ll have to look towards the draft for passing help. USC’s Jordan Addison, Tennesee’s Jalin Hyatt, TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the four wideouts that consensus seems to agree will go during the first day of the 2023 NFL draft.

The crop of receivers is considered one of the weaker groups in recent years and, notably, lacks an elite X presence that Houston would ideally seek on their roster. Hyatt profiles as a burner, Addison projects as a strong No. 1, and even Johnston was measured smaller than expected at the NFL combine. The group has created a bizarre situation where there is no real consensus around the best player at the position.

Not sure if Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes it to Houston’s 12th overall pick after the Combine. If he does, feels like Houston is a logical destination to take him off the board. The route running & quickness in space match what he’s put on tape. Just put him on the field and prosper. — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) March 6, 2023

In a class where every receiver prospect seems to have a glaring question for every great trait, one individual in particular has begun to emerge: Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Buckeyes are best receivers

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ohio State star wideout is the latest from a school that has produced Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin, and Michael Thomas the last few seasons. During his sophomore campaign Smith-Njigba gathered 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. Notably, that came while out-producing last year’s first round selections Wilson and Olave.

He even shattered Rose Bowl records with quarterback C.J. Stroud against Utah where he had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

The only problem is his sophomore campaign was in 2021. The 2022 season saw Smith-Njigba only play in three games and gather a measly five catches as he was frequently hampered by a hamstring injury. Those concerns in addition to his production coming in just one college football season have threatened to send him outside the top-20.

However, in a class with this many questions, the former top-30 high shcool recruit stands out as the classes’ safest bet to potentially produce at an elite level.

Smith-Njigba came in at 6-1 and 196 pounds at the combine and performed as needed at the event. His 4.48 40-yard dash was acceptable for someone with speed concerns and his 3.93 shuttle drill showed off exactly what scouts were hoping for as a player that will have to win with route-running.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.30 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 493 out of 2892 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/RrcrPi3mcG #RAS pic.twitter.com/bDkKTVNnw0 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 26, 2023

The Buckeye profiles as a potentially elite slot receiver with the twitchiness and route running skills to frequently find himself open. His stronger build is not expected to be an issue and his hands are some of the best in the class. The tape doesn’t show many plays where Smith-Njigba was vertically killing defenses but it did show a player who consistently finds ways to create separation.

How Smith-Njigba fits in Houston

texans-nfl-combine-jaxon-smith-njigba-ready-prove

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

He wasn’t asked to play much on the outside but it’s a role that Smith-Njigba would have room to potentially step into on the Texans. He and 2022 second-round pick John Metchie could alternate between playing inside and outside while building chemistry with the new rookie quarterback.

If the selection is Stroud, there’s already plenty of built in chemistry there from their time at Ohio State. If Bryce Young is the pick, then Smith-Njigba’s change of direction and feel for defensive coverage would be perfect for Young’s play extension. It would be a great marriage for either quarterback.

Fox Sports’ college football analyst Joel Klatt recently ranked Smith-Njigba in his top-10 overall players and even commented he could “lead the league in receptions.” Despite not looking and winning like an NFL X-receiver, this is a prospect that has a clear skillset and path to becoming a No. 1 passing option.

Many of his criticisms, mainly speed and a potential limit to the slot, over line quite nicely with the pre-draft commentary surrounding Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson.

That one worked out alright.

Hate to make this comparison for JSN but there was a receiver in the 2020 draft who was overly criticized for playing mostly from the slot, lacking true straight-line speed and working alongside an elite receiver and quarterback… Of course, that was LSU WR Justin Jefferson. — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) February 23, 2023

Houston absolutely has to hit on this pick while they’re trying to find help for one of the most important selections in franchise history. Despite his somewhat skill overlap with both Metchie and Woods, Smith-Njigba stands out as a more talented player and someone who could blossom into either the slot or Y-receiver role with time.

He’ll come with rave reviews from Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson as well Chris Olave and the entire Ohio State coaching staff. This is a player who was considered a lock for the top-10 just a season ago and the best of the Buckeye’s trio from their 2021 campaign.

There’s enough talent at the receiver position in this draft that the Texans and general manager Nick Caserio could decide to wait. However, if they want to prioritize talent, receiving pedigree, and their rookie quarterback’s success, Smith-Njigba profiles as the clear choice at 12th overall in Houston.

