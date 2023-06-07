Jaxon Smith-Njigba talks to NFL Network about expectations for his rookie season

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks put together another strong draft class this year, headed by two first-round picks. First, they took Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall, followed by Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba falling to them at No. 20.

We haven’t heard much from either so far as they’ve been limited at practice. However, yesterday Smith-Njigba was a guest on NFL Network and he talked about his expectations for his rookie season.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Sights and sounds from Day 1 of Seahawks minicamp

NFL Network predictions for every Seattle game in 2023

Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams stand going into June

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories