Jaxon Smith-Njigba status updated on Ohio State availability repprt for Penn State game

The Ohio State football team doesn’t provide an injury report any longer, but it does give us an availability report a couple of hours prior to each game and we just received the one for Penn State.

Of course, everyone is curious to know whether star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to play and it appears that he will not be in the lineup once again as he continues to deal with a tricky hamstring injury. Ryan Day was optimistic early in the week that he would suit up with a “pitch count” but seemed to back off of that a little later in the week.

You can look for Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka, and Pennsylvania native Julian Fleming to be the guys to be ready to be weapons for quarterback C.J. Stroud once again.

In addition to Smith-Njigba, starting cornerback Cam Brown will be out once again. Here is the rest of the availability report.

Ohio State football availability report for Penn State

Game-Time Decision

None

Unavailable

DE Omari Abor

WR Kam Babb

CB Cam Brown

WR Caleb Burton

RB T.C. Caffey

WR Corban Cleveland

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

DE Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

TE Joe Royer

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAF Kourt Williams

