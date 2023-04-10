One of the top receivers in this year’s draft class is slated for a busy April.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has already had a top-30 visit with the Falcons. And Smith-Njigba is scheduled to have visits with the Cowboys, Bills, Ravens, and Texans.

Smith-Njigba missed most of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury. But he was a key part of Ohio State’s offense in 2021 when he caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards with nine touchdowns. He set an Ohio State and FBS Bowl single-game record with 347 yards in the Buckeyes’ win in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

Of that group of teams, the Texans have the No. 2 overall pick, but they’re likely to use it on a quarterback. The Falcons pick at No. 8 overall before the Texans pick again at No. 12.

Baltimore selects at No. 22, Dallas at No. 26, and Buffalo at No. 27 overall in the first round.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba slated to visit with Cowboys, Bills, Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk