Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores first career TD to give Seattle a 7-0 lead

DK Metcalf isn't playing Sunday, sitting out with hip and rib injuries. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken up the slack early.

The rookie receiver has his first career touchdown.

He caught a 28-yard pass from Geno Smith with 4:47 remaining in the first quarter, giving the Seahawks a 7-0 lead over the Cardinals.

Smith-Njigba entered the game with 16 catches for 110 yards.

Smith is 5-of-5 for 67 yards after two drives, with completions to five different receivers.