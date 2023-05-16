Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed most of the 2022 season at Ohio State with a hamstring injury, but he said there are no lingering effects after practicing with the Seahawks’ other rookies at the weekend minicamp.

“I feel great, feel 100 percent, ready to go, happy to be out here competing,” he said.

Smith-Njigba acknowledged that the Seahawks are making a special effort not to let him do too much too soon, but he believes he’s fully healed and will have no problems going forward.

“Yeah, just taking it slow, taking it one step at a time, and getting ready for the next step,” Smith-Njigba said. “They’re just trying to control and make sure everything goes smoothly. They are doing a great job of doing that.”

The Seahawks made Smith-Njigba the first wide receiver off the board when they took him with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They believe he has a bright future, and he believes he’s going to be healthy enough for a heavy workload.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba says his hamstring felt great at Seahawks’ rookie minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk