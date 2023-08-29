Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns to practice after wrist surgery

The Seahawks could have a key rookie on the field when Week 1 rolls around.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, first-round receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned to the practice field on Tuesday, just days after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured wrist.

"His left hand was heavily wrapped," Henderson said, "but he seemed to be catching passes without much issue (save for one bobble in wet conditions)."

Smith-Njigba could help to dramatically supercharge a corps of receivers that includes D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks host the Rams to start the regular season, in 12 days. After the injury happened, coach Pete Carroll said Smith-Njigba could miss 3-4 weeks in all.