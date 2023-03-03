Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 'My playmaking ability is second to none in this draft'
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes the podium at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
An opening in the NFL’s refereeing corps was created when Jerome Boger retired this week and the league filled it on Friday. The league announced that Alan Eck has been promoted to referee. Eck began his NFL career as a side judge in 2016 and has spent the last six seasons working as an umpire. [more]
ASU couldn't pull off a second stunner and were dealt a 79-61 setback Thursday night in Pac-12 play at Pauley Pavilion.
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
After the Warriors' double-digit win over the Clippers, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr explained why the team sagged off Russell Westbrook so much.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to believe that the time is now to let his wishes for 2023 be known. His current team and potentially interested teams may feel otherwise. So where will Rodgers eventually end up? Via Oddschecker.com, the Raiders are a -200 favorite to land Rodgers, with the Jets at +140 and [more]
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
In an ESPN profile, the Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks had some choice words for Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green ahead of Thursday's game.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen Patrick Mahomes do amazing things on the field, but this is the play he thinks is the greatest.
Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell led the Charlotte 49ers to their only Final Four in 1977. After that, his life got even more interesting.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, and one important detail he accidently left out in his conversation with the running back.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says there is "significant, significant interest" in the No. 1 pick, owned by the Chicago Bears.
Klay Thompson's dominance after the NBA All-Star break is being attributed to Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser's recent discussion with the star guard.
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he wished the team and quarterback Daniel Jones were closer in their talks about a new contract, but Friday brings some better news on that front. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the two sides have made progress toward an agreement and that it isn’t [more]
The Bears ranked dead last by a mile in pressures last season. Thursday's showing by the edge rushers and an undersized DT show it's a good year to need to retool your pass rush.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
Ja Morant is at an inflection point.
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
Jayson Tatum's young son Deuce gave Donovan Mitchell the cold shoulder Wednesday night at TD Garden, but he finally came around after the Celtics secured a win over the Cavs.
The NBA trade deadline has passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jae Crowder. Follow here for the latest updates on the buyout market.