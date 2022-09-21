Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a player that bears watching in the 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears offense needs help. Help at the offensive line. Help at the skill positions.

In short Justin Fields needs weapons and protection.

So in this series, I take a look at players the Bears should be looking at in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Name: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

School (Year): Ohio State (Jr)

Measurables: 6’0”, 197 lbs / 4.48 40-time

Career Stats: 107 receptions / 1,658 receiving yards / 15.5 yards per catch / 10 touchdowns

Receptions

109

Receiving Yards

1,691

Variation

Double

Avg Yds/Rec

15.5

Touchdowns

10

Variation

Double

Best Game: Smith-Njigba saved his best game for this past Rose Bowl versus the tenth ranked Utah Utes. As the Rose Bowl MVP, he caught 15 passes for an historic 347 yards (all-time college bowl game record) and three touchdowns.

What they’re saying about him: “Jaxon Smith-Njigba will head into 2022 as the number one receiver in the nation.

And it’s not even close. He’s unstoppable. Unreal.” - James Palmer, NFL Network

Skill Set: Smith-Njigba possesses elite body control and can maneuver equally well both laterally or vertically downfield. Advanced spatial awareness and pinpoint precision route running make him extremely difficult to guard. A focused pass catcher, his eye to hand coordination and catching radius make him a quarterback’s favorite target.

Why Chicago? Chicago is devoid of a true number one pass catcher and in today’s game the connection between quarterback and receiver is crucial. Smith-Njigba is an instant starter, who could be as impactful as any of the last several rookie receivers ( Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson ) that have recently entered the NFL. Potentially, his production and style will energize a team that perennially is offensively nondescript.

