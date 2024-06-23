Jaxon Smith-Njigba named to NFL.com’s 2024 All-Breakout Team

If you’re a Seahawks fan looking for reasons to be excited about this coming season, look no further than second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who’s about to become a household name. After a tantalizing but frustrating rookie season, JSN might take a bigger leap than any other player at his position this coming season compared to 2023.

Apparently Bucky Brooks at NFL.com agrees, as JSN is the WR1 on his 2024 All-Breakout Team.

“The No. 20 overall pick from last year could enjoy a breakout campaign in new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s high-flying attack. With defenses intent on slowing down DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, JSN could flourish whipping CB3s alongside Seattle’s established pass catchers. The smooth route runner posted modest production (63 catches, 628 yards and four scores) as a third option in 2024, but those numbers could surge in an offense that features more concepts designed to get the ball to a dangerous slot receiver on the move.”

Whatever Smith-Njigba’s ADP is for fantasy football it’s too low. The average fan just doesn’t have him on their radar like they should, understandably so thanks to former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s failure to utilize JSN’s full skill-set.

While DK Metcalf is still at the top of the wide receiver depth chart, there’s a chance that Smith-Njigba may end up outscoring him. Metcalf had issues in the red zone last season, only catching 10 of 23 targets. JSN only caught 4 of 10 but we consider that a playcalling issue, the same as DK’s. Either way, expect that second number to take a big jump.

